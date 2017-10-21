Utility bills

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the issue of excessive billing in Shikarpur. Overinflated utility bills have created a lot of problems for residents. The majority of the city’s population belong to the middle or lower class. They do not earn a large amount of money and have to do menial jobs to meet their expenses. Almost every household receives overpriced electricity bill.

The main reason behind this is discrepancies in metre readings. The difference between the units billed and the actual units consumed is huge. It is the responsibility of Wapda authorities to look into the matter. These unfair practices have taken a toll on the lives of residents.

Zamir Ahmed Memon (Shikarpur)