Uplift schemes approved

LAHORE :The Punjab government Friday decided to rehabilitate 781 dysfunctional rural water supply schemes at the cost of Rs 9.3 billion.

The scheme was approved in the 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of P&D board, provincial secretaries, and P&D Assistant Chief Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal attended the meeting. The government has also approved the consultancy services for design of motorcycle parking plaza at Hall/Mall Road, Lahore at the cost of Rs 10.90 million.