Sat October 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Uplift schemes approved

Uplift schemes approved

LAHORE :The Punjab government Friday decided to rehabilitate 781 dysfunctional rural water supply schemes at the cost of Rs 9.3 billion.

The scheme was approved in the 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of P&D board, provincial secretaries, and P&D Assistant Chief Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal attended the meeting. The government has also approved the consultancy services for design of motorcycle parking plaza at Hall/Mall Road, Lahore at the cost of Rs 10.90 million.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement