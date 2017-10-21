Copper firm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sydney/Melbourne: London copper nudged higher on Friday as some investors beefed up positions following overnight losses, and remained on track to post its fourth weekly rise even after retreating from three-year highs.
Copper at the start of the week rallied above $7,000 a tonne for the first time since September 2014.Traders said the slight pullback in price overnight was in reaction to Thursday´s data showing economic growth in China, the world´s biggest metals consumer, was in line was expectations.
While some interpreted the data as supportive of Chinese industrial activity, ANZ Bank noted investors in the sector remained cautious.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was modestly firmer at $6,980 a tonne by 0152 GMT, mostly erasing losses from the previous session.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to 54,540 yuan ($8,248.26) a tonne.
Sydney/Melbourne: London copper nudged higher on Friday as some investors beefed up positions following overnight losses, and remained on track to post its fourth weekly rise even after retreating from three-year highs.
Copper at the start of the week rallied above $7,000 a tonne for the first time since September 2014.Traders said the slight pullback in price overnight was in reaction to Thursday´s data showing economic growth in China, the world´s biggest metals consumer, was in line was expectations.
While some interpreted the data as supportive of Chinese industrial activity, ANZ Bank noted investors in the sector remained cautious.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was modestly firmer at $6,980 a tonne by 0152 GMT, mostly erasing losses from the previous session.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to 54,540 yuan ($8,248.26) a tonne.
Comments