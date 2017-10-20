Health Safety & Environment Conference held

Rawalpindi: The 5th Health Safety & Environment (HSE) conference was organised by Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) on Thursday at Morgah Club, here, says a press release.

Imminent speakers and participants from diverse fields attended the event. In his opening remarks, ARL representative highlighted the significance of HSE in today’s business environment and the importance of sharing best business practices and learning from experiences of each others for a safer future. He said that organising such knowledge sharing events is in line with ARL’s core value of ‘Learning & Innovation.’

The management of ARL emphasised that we take HSE as a corner stone of our business as well as moral and social responsibility. We believe that in today’s highly competitive and performance driven business climate nobody can afford to rest on its laurels. Sustainable business growth is possible only when we take care of the interests of our stakeholders and the society at large.