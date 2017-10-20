Suspension order set aside

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Thursday suspended suspension order of Jam Sajjad Hussain, Public Relations Officer of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), and sought reply from respondents.

The petitioner through his counsel pleaded he was appointed as PRO in 2012 on contract basis and he enjoyed unblemished career. He said his high-ups always admired his work.

He pointed out that an employee of the department, Ms Saima Javed, filed a frivolous complaint of sexual harassment against him. He said DG 1122 constituted an inquiry committee but the complainant lady instead of appearing before the said inquiry committee filed the same complaint before additional chief secretary who without lawful authority entrusted the same to member inquiries. He said suddenly he knew through media that he had been found guilty in the said inquiry and suspended.

He requested the court to set aside his suspension order and order Rescue 1122 to allow him perform his duties without interruption. After hearing preliminary arguments, Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi suspended his suspension order and sought replies from Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab, and Director General, Rescue 1122 by November 20.

reserved: The Lahore High Court Thursday reserved the verdict on maintainability of a petition seeking accountability of all others besides ruling family mentioned in Panama papers case. Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition moved by a local citizen Muhammad Ilyas.

The petitioner had made president, PM, National Assembly speaker and Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan respondents in the petition. He said over 300 people were mentioned by the Panama papers but only the members of Sharif family were being tried.