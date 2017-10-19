Balochistan students visit GCU

LAHORE : A delegation of 40 students from Balochistan Residential College (BRC), Khuzdar, Wednesday visited the Government College University, Lahore on a study tour.

The delegation, headed by BRC Khuzdar senior faculty member Prof Mattiur Rehman, visited various academic departments of GCU. GCU Director Sports Khadim Ali Khan said “We are all Pakistanis and we have to serve and protect our country without considering our castes, sects and personal interests.

He told the students that GCU had produced countless legendary personalities, including Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Nobel Prize winner Dr Abdus Salam, adding that most of the scientists who carried out nuclear tests and designed missile system also belonged to this institution. The students also visited library, Sports Complex and Naqoosh Museum. They termed their visit very beneficial for their studies.