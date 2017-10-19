‘No difference between Nawaz, Shahbaz’

LAHORE :Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has claimed there is no difference between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, as they are the chip of the same block.

Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif both are liars and corrupt, Dr Tahirul Qadri alleged this while addressing a meeting of his party’s central office-bearers and legal consultants on Wednesday. He said that Justice Baqar Najfi’s Commission report was not being declassified because it contained the names and addresses of the killers. Talking about the government’s appeal against the single bench decision to declassify Justice Baqar Najfi report, he said the government’s lawyers were paid for not cooperating with the courts, as they had been constantly using delaying tactics. He alleged the Punjab exchequer was being used to save killers instead of providing justice to the victim families, adding that the so-called democratic rulers had become big hurdle in provision of justice which was the primary responsibility of the state.

He said delay in justice was causing widespread concern in the masses particularly in the party workers. However, he said, PAT had chosen legal course for justice instead of taking the law into its own hands, adding that the so-called democratic rulers were still making fun of the judgments of courts, and their attitude was promoting the culture of lawlessness. In these circumstances the state institutions have to play a major role in restoring the masses’ confidence in the justice system, he added.