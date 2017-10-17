Tue October 17, 2017
Lahore

October 17, 2017

33 arrested over LPG decanting

LAHORE :The city administration Monday arrested 33 shopkeepers involved in decanting of LPG.  The city administration officials said the crackdown was launched by Civil Defence Department on the directions of Lahore deputy commissioner. They said the action was taken against 33 shopkeepers doing illegal business of decanting in Islampura, Ichra, Samanabad, Circular Road, Allama Iqbal Town and Raiwind Road. They said the drive will continue.

Comments

