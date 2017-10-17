Assumes office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Iman Masud Omar has assumed office of general manager of the Pakistan Society of HR Management. Iman has been volunteering with PSHRM since 2014 and she has worked extensively towards organizing HR Bootcamp, Leadership Retreat, Connex 2017 and establishing PSHRM Lahore. She has also represented the association in a voluntary capacity at the Asia Pacific Federation of HR Management.
