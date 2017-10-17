Tue October 17, 2017
Lahore

October 17, 2017

Assumes office

Iman Masud Omar has assumed office of general manager of the Pakistan Society of HR Management. Iman has been volunteering with PSHRM since 2014 and she has worked extensively towards organizing HR Bootcamp, Leadership Retreat, Connex 2017 and establishing PSHRM Lahore. She has also represented the association in a voluntary capacity at the Asia Pacific Federation of HR Management.

