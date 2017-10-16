Woman killed in Timergara

TIMERGARA: A woman hailing from Kalkot in Upper Dir was killed at Balambat here on Saturday night, official sources said.

They said Nazia Bibi, 25, who was residing alone at a rented house at Balambat, was killed by unknown persons the previous night. They said Nazia Bibi was living alone at the rented house along with her five years old adopted son.

The sources said the postmortem report showed that the killers had broken the neck of the slain woman. The police registered the case against unknown killers and further investigation was underway.