Reality bites

I am one of the students who appeared in the MDCAT conducted by the UHS on August 20. Just like every year, the paper was bought by a few students belonging to wealthy families. However this year these students were caught. The official result of the exam was halted. The issue was taken to the Lahore High Court. After a prolonged investigation, involving the FIA, the court gave its final verdict on Friday (Oct 6). The test was declared invalid the UHS was ordered to conduct the entrance exam again. On the surface, it was a good decision. But let us talk about it from the perspective of a student. Every single student who has taken the exam has to appear once again.

Forty five days have passed since the exam. Conducting the exam again is an easy way out. Those students who were a big part of ‘paper leak’ will sit right next to us in the upcoming MDCAT exam. After what they have done, they will be given a second chance. Is this the right punishment? In reality, this is a punishment for those who worked hard in the previous exam and got exceptional scores. There should be a strict punishment for the students involved in the act. Why should we – the hardworking 65,000 students – suffer once again because of the wrongdoing of some students?

Mahum Mujahid (Attock)