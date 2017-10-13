tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Punjab government Wednesday has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of two officers. S&GAD’s ADC General DG Khan Iqbal Mazhar has been transferred as ADC Revenue DG Khan, while Labour & Man Power Department Deputy Secretary Zahid Mehmood has been directed to report to DG Labour Welfare Office for further posting.
