Fri October 13, 2017
Lahore

October 13, 2017

Transferred

Transferred

The Punjab government Wednesday has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of two officers. S&GAD’s ADC General DG Khan Iqbal Mazhar has been transferred as ADC Revenue DG Khan, while Labour & Man Power Department Deputy Secretary Zahid Mehmood has been directed to report to DG Labour Welfare Office for further posting.

