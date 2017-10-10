Paper miracles featured at coffee morning

The monthly fundraising coffee morning organised by the International Foreign Women’s Association (IFWA) featured a talk and demonstration on the NGO, ‘Paper Miracles.’

The event was held at the IFWA Community Centre and attended by members of the association, the list of which is made up of local as well as women of different nationalities and walks of life. The event was also to bid farewell to the wife of the outgoing ambassador of China, Diana Bao who has been an active member of the association.

Welcoming the ladies, the newly elected president of IFWA, wife of the Belgian envoy, Mookda Mairue introduced herself; said a few words of appreciation for Diana Bao’s active involvement in IFWA events and concluded by presenting her a bouquet of flowers. In her response Diana said she had enjoyed working for the association and would never forget Pakistan which she considered her second home.

The president then introduced Elli Takagaki, the Japanese lady who began the Paper Miracles project after the disastrous earthquake of 2005. She said when she visited a shelter for paraplegic women, she was touched after listening to their inspiring stories of extreme hardships and how they overcame them with strength and determination, especially when one of them said she disliked being dependent on others. “I want to do something with my own hands,” she said. Elli then remembered how the women in Nigeria made beads with paper and she decided – with the help of a Rotary Club, to start the project here. “Paper Miracles began as an initiative to create opportunities for these brave women,” said Elli. “The art of making paper beads is very simple: it only requires waste paper and a toothpick and is an activity anyone can easily do, wherever and whenever they wish, without relying on anyone.”

She then went on to explain the process of how the beads were made with her Pakistani staff demonstrating the technique; divided the ladies into four groups and had a competition to see who made the best ones. Later a few of the IFWA committee members modelled some of the beautiful jewellery which includes necklaces; headbands; earrings; bracelets etc: and so the morning’s activity came to an end. Here it may be mentioned that the project has expanded and the women now make hand blocked and embroidered household linen as well -- the ideal gift if you are looking for one.

IFWA is a women’s organization which works for the empowerment of women and children by providing them with some monetary help and is a commitment by the wives of diplomats to do something for the country in which they live for a temporary period. A number of events are hosted by wives of envoys who showcase their culture while doing something for those less fortunate than themselves.