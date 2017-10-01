Mourning processions taken out on Muharram 9

LAHORE

Youm-e-Ashur, Muharram 10, will be observed on Sunday (today) with traditional religious solemnity amidst tight security to ward off terror fears as authorities have taken extra security measures to ensure security, including the strong likelihood of suspending mobile phone service at and around the route of main procession and other sensitive areas.

The faithful in Lahore are fully prepared to keep up the traditional religious devotion on Youm-e-Ashur to commemorate the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala in 61 AH, some 14 centuries ago.

Mourning activities reached their peak on Saturday, Muharram 9, as various Zuljinnah, Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different parts of the provincial metropolis. The main procession was taken out from Islampura in Pando Street in the morning and it culminated at the same place in the night. Other prominent processions were taken out from Zafar Colony, Wasanpura, Shadman, Green Town, Mughalpura, and Ferozepur Road. These processions marched through traditional routes before culminating at the appointed places peacefully.

The central Zuljinnah procession of Ashura emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate late Sunday night amidst strict security arrangements, and began its day-long journey through its traditional route. With hundreds of mourners, the procession will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah near Data Darbar after Sunday evening.

The procession will move through its route and pass through Mohallah Chehel Bibian, Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Lakkar Mandi, Imambargah Mehdi Shah, Mobarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Kucha Qazi Khan, Imambargah Molvi Feroze Ali, Kucha Miskinan, Mohallah Pir Gilanian, Imambargah Rajab Ali Shah, Chohata Mufti Baqar, Chowk Purani Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Masjid, Dabbi Bazaar, Suha Bazaar, Gumti Bazaar, Said Mitha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakiman, Unchi Masjid and Bhaati Chowk.

Before the start of the procession, a Majlis-e-Aza was held in which Masaaibs (sufferings) were narrated by renowned Zakirin. The Majlis were preceded by recitations by various Noha Khwans who paid tributes to the martyrs of Karbala. A large number of chest beating and Noha reciting mourners participated in the Majlis, and later they joined the procession and also observed Matam (flagellation) with chained knives at several points on the route. A large number of Sabeels of juices, milk and water were set up mostly by Sunnis along the

route to facilitate the mourners. Besides, a number of banners calling for Shia-Sunni unity were displayed by different political and social workers and other elected representatives of the district government.

All markets and businesses were closed on the occasion while the press published special supplements and electronic media aired special programmes to mark the significance of the event.

The Lahore administration has made extra security measures in view of the ongoing wave of terrorism and the threats posed by neighbouring countries, which figured prominently in the warnings issued to the government by the intelligence agencies fearing possible terrorist strike at the Muharram gatherings.

Besides the possibility of suspending mobile phone service in sensitive areas, the police, Rangers and army Jawans kept patrolling different areas while special forces personnel and snipers have taken positions on the rooftops of the buildings along the route to keep an eye on miscreants. In addition to that, army helicopters also kept monitoring the procession. The route of the procession has been closed to the general public, while law enforcing agencies personnel have blocked the roads leading to the main route of the procession.

The residents entering the route to reach their houses and shops are being thoroughly searched. Special security gates and scanners have been placed at the entrances of Imambargahs for searching the participants. The residents of the buildings along the route have been barred from opening their windows and coming to roofs but women and children have been allowed to watch the procession through the windows.

The town administration of Data Town has put up extra lights along the route to brighten the area to facilitate the security personnel in maintaining law and order specially in the night time. Town Nazims and other elected representatives also inspected the situation at different points of the route to ensure peace.

After the culmination of the procession, a Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban will be held inside Karbala Gamay Shah in which noted Zakereen will highlight the importance of the sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

Ambulances by the city district government and various other organisations are on standby for transporting any wounded person to hospital while the volunteers will provide first aid to the mourners during and after the Matam.