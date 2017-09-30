NDMA to support SDMA

Islamabad :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat has said that NDMA is ready to provide every possible support and facilitation to State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Muzaffarabad, AJ&K.

He stated this during his visit to SDMA Muzaffarabad on Thursday. SDMA Director General Zaheer Uddin Qureshi briefed the NDMA chairman about the role and functioning of SDMA.

He briefed the NDMA chairman on the ongoing projects and challenges faced by SDMA.

According to official spokesman, NDMA chairman assured SDMA all possible support for its capacity building and resolving issues being faced by SDMA at the earliest. The NDMA chairman expressed his concern on the growing unprovoked Indian forces firing at LoC.