Sat September 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

September 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

NDMA to support SDMA

NDMA to support SDMA

Islamabad :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Omar Mahmood Hayat has said that NDMA is ready to provide every possible support and facilitation to State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Muzaffarabad, AJ&K.

He stated this during his visit to SDMA Muzaffarabad on Thursday. SDMA Director General Zaheer Uddin Qureshi briefed the NDMA chairman about the role and functioning of SDMA.
He briefed the NDMA chairman on the ongoing projects and challenges faced by SDMA.

According to official spokesman, NDMA chairman assured SDMA all possible support for its capacity building and resolving issues being faced by SDMA at the earliest. The NDMA chairman expressed his concern on the growing unprovoked Indian forces firing at LoC.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement