No facilities

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to a major problem being faced by students of colleges in Karachi. The poor condition of government colleges in the city has created a lot of trouble for students. In a government college in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 7, there is an acute shortage of teachers. In addition, many classes are without proper furniture. Chairs and desks are missing from every classroom. Therefore during the lecture, students have to sit on floor. The supply of electricity was cancelled a long time back because of unpaid bills. A number of other government colleges in Karachi are also facing a large number of problems. The chief minister of Sindh shows great interest in education. When several cheating incidents were reported, he took immediate action to tackle the situation. Similarly, he should take notice of the poor performance of the education department and resolve these issues at the earliest.

Ammar Khan (Karachi)