The alarming increase in cybercrimes in Pakistan calls for immediate action of the concerned authorities. Many people have been robbed of thousands of money because of lack of cyber security in our country.

Through phishing, which is a malicious attempt to obtain someone else’s sensitive information and data, many criminals have obtained credit card details of other person and abused it. Banks repeatedly send messages to customers telling them not to give sensitive information online.

Faryal Ahmed (Rawalpindi)