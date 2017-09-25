Mon September 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Cybercrimes

Cybercrimes

The alarming increase in cybercrimes in Pakistan calls for immediate action of the concerned authorities. Many people have been robbed of thousands of money because of lack of cyber security in our country.

Through phishing, which is a malicious attempt to obtain someone else’s sensitive information and data, many criminals have obtained credit card details of other person and abused it. Banks repeatedly send messages to customers telling them not to give sensitive information online.

Faryal Ahmed (Rawalpindi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement