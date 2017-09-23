Sat September 23, 2017
World

AFP
September 23, 2017

13 dead as Hurricane Maria pummels Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN: Puerto Rico was on Friday battling dangerous flooding after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island, as the death toll there jumped to 13 and authorities rescued nearly 700 people from high waters. Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello called Maria the most devastating storm in a century after it destroyed the US territory’s electricity and telecommunications infrastructure.

