Reception hosted to mark Ukraine Independence Day

By DNA

Islamabad :Ambassador of Ukraine Volodymyr Lakomov has said Ukrainians have been completely formed in a single Ukrainian political nation adding therefore, now we are stronger than ever! Ukraine not only survived, but really made a great step forward. Truly said the well-known philosopher: ‘What does not kill you makes you stronger.’

He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of a reception he hosted to celebrate 26th anniversary of independence of Ukraine. A large number of dignitaries from all walks of life attended the reception.

American Ambassador David Hale especially attended the reception to show solidarity with Ukraine. All EU ambassadors too graced the occasion with the presence. The Ukraine ambassador further said, despite the ongoing Russian aggression, Ukraine has not only proved its ability to implement reforms over the three years, but demonstrated amazing results.

“ Our economy is growing, efficient and comprehensive anti-corruption mechanisms were introduced, investment and business climate has been improved, banking system was cleaned and the state finance indicators have proved that the country is on a sound and stable way of development. All these are confirmed by the leading credit agencies which have upgraded Ukraine’s ratings’, he added.

The ambassador said, Ukrainians cannot ever be enslaved or broken! The Independence of our country was a dream and the aim for many generations of patriots. For their Freedom and Independence the best Sons and Daughters of Ukraine paid with their blood and lives. Today they are defending our country from cruel and treacherous enemy.

“Russian annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula and its support of armed terrorist units in the Eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, has demonstrated a blunt violation by Russia of core principles of International Law”

The ambassador said, Ukraine is fully committed to the process of peaceful settlement of the Donbas crisis and sees no alternative instrument for the achievement of peace than the Minsk agreements. The President of Ukraine`s plan to introduce the UN peacekeepers is a real step to reintegration of the occupied territories and establishing strong and durable peace.

“We thank the US, EU countries, anada, and other members of world community, our strategic partner in Asia, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, for the consistent support of Ukraine on the international arena’, he added.

As Ukrainian Ambassador in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I am very pleased to admit that Pakistan is among our good friends.

Since Ukraine and Pakistan established Diplomatic Relations a quarter of a century ago the bilateral dialogue between them have always been brotherly and sincere, based upon good friendship and respect and mutually beneficial cooperation. We highly appreciate an outstanding cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Ukraine in the military and technical and industrial fields that will proceed in future.

Both countries have become major targets of aggression and terrorism and acquired extremely valuable experience in this field, he added. He particularly thanked Minister for Defense Production Rana Tanveer Hussain for his presence and for all his efforts in supporting cooperation between Ukraine and Pakistan in the high technology field. —