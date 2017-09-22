US envoy praises PR workforce

LAHORE :Newly-appointed US Consul General, Lahore, Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau paid a courtesy call on Pakistan Railways CEO Muhammad Javed Anwar at Railways Headquarters on Thursday.

According to a press release, the US consul general told the CEO that the American companies' experience to work with Pakistan Railways was wonderful and the same should continue in the future. “US companies believe that there are lots of opportunities and room to work with the organisation. Pakistan Railways has expertise, educated workforce and dedication that attract international companies” she said. She told the CEO, “The infrastructure and rail link you hold can play a pivotal role in the economic uplift of this region.”

The Pakistan Railways CEO shared the experience of procurement and working of new Evolution series GE-40 locomotives and said that Pakistan Railways had procured 55 state-of-the-art locomotives and placed order for 20 more locomotives. "A total of 75 locomotives would widen our operations. The US technology and equipment are not new to us and Pakistan is the first country in the South Asia to import GE Evolution series locomotives, which will help modernisation and connectivity of Pakistan Railways.” stated the Railways CEO .

He said that Pakistan Railways was planning procurement of 300 more locomotives in phases keeping in view its enhanced freight and passenger traffic. He also told the US consul general about the track upgrade of ML1 and said, "We have large scope of work and would welcome anyone to help us to improve. We go for open bidding and international tendering for any kind of procurement to ensure merit and transparency." The US consul general also praised the historical building of Pakistan Railways and the antique locomotive placed there and the way it was maintained.