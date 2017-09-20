Trains being upgraded: minister

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq has said that all available resources are being used to upgrade trains to provide the best traveling facilities to the public. He said that during the next year, Allama Iqbal Express which ran from Sialkot to Karachi Cantt would be upgraded. He said Khyber Mail, Akbar Express and Bahauddin Zakariya Express would be upgraded soon. The minister said this while chairing a meeting of railways officials at Railways Headquarters on Tuesday. Hazara Express, Tezgam Express, Green Line Express, Fareed Express, Korakoram Express, Night Coach, Business Express, Khushal Khan Khattak Express, Jaffar Express and Mosa Pak have been upgraded, he said, adding that four rail cars that ran between Lahore and Rawalpindi had also been upgraded. Railway stations, washing lines and railway tracks are also being upgraded, he said.

