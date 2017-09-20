Gold rises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru: Gold inched up from its lowest in over two weeks on Tuesday as the dollar shed some gains, while the market´s focus turned to a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that kicks off later in the day.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,308.80 an ounce by 0404 GMT, after dropping to its lowest level since Aug. 31 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures for December delivery edged up 0.1 percent to $1,312.20 an ounce. "Even though gold still seems to be in a bullish trend, I think we´ll probably test $1,300 first and then you´ll see fresh speculative buying coming back in," a Hong-Kong based trader said. "Overall risk-on sentiment and the dollar strength seem to be driving gold lower. Generally, people are not buying into gold because stock markets are higher."
Asian shares wavered on Tuesday, after touching a decade high on the previous day, hobbled by uncertainty as traders waited on the Fed meeting for clues on U.S. monetary policy.
Comments