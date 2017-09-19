Imran terms 30pc decrease in PML-N votes SC’s victory

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that a decrease of 30 percent vote of PML-N in the by-polls of NA-120 is a victory of the Supreme Court. He said that had they started the election campaign in time, they would have won.

The PTI chairman expressed these views during an interview on Monday. He said that the situation would be quite different in the general elections. He said that awareness is developing among the masses and the PTI would win the 2018 elections. He said that a great change had been seen among the people after the dharna. He said that he did not have any contact with Chaudhry Nisar, adding he was very angry with him as he ordered shelling on them during the dharna.

Imran said that it was impossible to impose Article 62 on him, adding how anyone could disqualify him as he had brought his Halal (legal) earned money to Pakistan. He said that people did not come out to cast vote for the PML-N and it was a victory of the Supreme Court. He said that the PML-N got a very low number of votes and this clearly showed that people had supported the court. He said that the PML-N had ruined the institutions and police. He said that people were afraid of PML-N in NA-120 and this party was like the old MQM in that constituency. He said that this party had been ruling for 30 days and people were being rewarded.

Imran said that Hamza Shahbaz told the children that corruption was done and Nawaz Sharif said that progress was halted if corruption would be caught. He said that those who cast vote for PML-N supported corruption and if theft took place in their homes, the thief would raise slogans 'thief zindabad.