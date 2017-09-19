‘In-house cleaning’ is must: PM

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said he completely agreed with Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s remarks about 'in-house cleaning'.

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had criticised Khawaja Asif's remarks that the authorities should first fix the matters of their own “house”. Speaking to Geo News, Abbasi said: "Pakistan has made its national policy clear to America. We are pursuing our national interest first. In the UN, we will tell the world about our role in the fight against terrorism.”

The prime minister said Pakistan had sacrificed more than enough and the international community must recognise its efforts to eradicate terrorism in the region. Answering a question, Abbasi said the PML-N-led government was not satisfied with the ongoing accountability drive. “We are considering matters in depth and soon a clear policy will be unveiled.”

Abbasi held two meetings with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London, one on Sunday and the second on Monday, before leaving for New York to attend the UNGA session. “I discussed matters of national and political interest with the former prime minister in detail,” Abbasi said.

He also praised Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif and prayed for her good health. With regard to Sunday's victory of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in the NA-120 by-election, the prime minister said the result not only testified to the masses’ trust in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, but also showed that he was their real leader.

With regard to allegations of his role in the 'LNG case', Abbasi said: "I am available. Everything will come out in the in court". He said Sheikh Rasheed's accusations (against him in the LNG case) will prove false. “I know I am selling LNG at the cheapest rate compared to Bangladesh and the rest of the world. I am very much confident that nothing would be proved against me.”

Prior to leaving for the US, Abbasi held an hour-long meeting with Nawaz Sharif. According to reports, Abbasi congratulated Nawaz Sharif on Kulsoom Nawaz's win in NA-120. He also expressed his full satisfaction over the government’s performance and its relations with the state institutions.

Muhammad Saleh Zaafir adds: Meanwhile, a spokesman for Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has rejected outright the remarks carried ina section of print media attributed to the prime minister about possible involvement of anyone from Pakistan in the recent attack in Kabul.

“The remarks are simply baseless having no reference to discussions with any media person. On the contrary, Prime Minister Abbasi has repeatedly argued that attacks in Pakistan are being orchestrated from across the border,” said the spokesman.

The spokesman advised the relevant print media to carefully review the contents of discussions before reporting. Meanwhile, diplomatic sources told The News that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani are meeting on the fringes of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) summit here this week.