Rupee firm

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee remained firm against the dollar on Monday due to persistent slow demand for foreign exchange from importers and conglomerates, dealers said. The rupee ended flat at 105.40/dollar in the interbank market. The local currency traded at 105.70 and 105.90 for buying and selling in the open market.
Comments