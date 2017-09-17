‘PML-N supports four-year NA term’

SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah said that PPP had tabled the suggestion for the four-year tenure of the National Assembly and it was under process as PPP had negotiated with all the mainstream political parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, PTI, MQM and PML-N and all the parties had expressed their consensus on this issue and the PML-N’s leaders had favoured this suggestion.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should accept the apex court verdict as there was no other way for him.

Talking to media in Sukkur, the PPP leader said that the PML-N wanted to escape from court judgment but it would have to accept it in any way.

“There is no friend or enemy in politics. In 1997 Nawaz Sharif used vulgar language against Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. However, PPP and PML-N signed Charter of Democracy (CoD) and worked for strengthening democracy on one platform,” he said. He further stated that removal of differences between the PTI and MQM was a good gesture.

Khursheed Shah said that names of new NAB chairman and opposition leader had not

been reveal so far. “It is the legal right of opposition parties to elect the new opposition leader,” he added.

Responding to a question about PTI, he said that Imran Khan’s politics started from allegation and ended on it adding that PTI chief levelled allegations even on angles.

The opposition leader said that he patronised several public departments but did not commit corruption of single rupee adding that his performance was crystal clear. It would not affect him if anybody filed reference against him,” he added.

Talking about PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Khursheed Shah said that he himself was committing contempt of court and alleged Nawaz Sharif of not respecting the court verdicts.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued his arrest warrants and he had to eliminate the double standard regarding state institutions and had to accept the court verdicts adding that it was inappropriate to level allegations against others, he concluded. —