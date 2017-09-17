‘Privatisation’ of colleges protested

BANNU: Students and teachers on Saturday staged protest against the proposed privatisation of government-run colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Led by Prof Muhammad Iqbal, Prof Hashim Khan and Prof Jamshed Khan, the protesting students and teachers while carrying banners and placards chanted slogans against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the decision about privatisation of the colleges.

The protesters walked through various areas and gathered outside the Bannu Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government wanted to privatise the government-run colleges and bring them under the board of governors. The decision to privatise the colleges would deprive the poor students of education as heavy fees would be imposed on them, they added. They said that salaries of the teachers and other expenses in the board of governors system would be paid from the fees collected from students.