BARA: Tribal journalists were imparted first-aid training to educate them about basic lifesaving techniques.

The three-day training was organised by the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC), Fata chapter in Peshawar.

A total of 15 journalists from all seven Fata agencies and Frontier Regions (FRs) took part in training.

Speaking on the occasion as a chief guest, Secretary PRC Fata, Saeed Kamal Mehsud, said holding the first-aid training for journalists was the need of hour because whenever an incident takes place in the tribal areas, media persons initially reach the spot and they can also provide first-aid to victims.

Regarding the first-aid training, he said the PRC Fata chapter had been training media men for the last seven years and over 100 among them have been trained so far.