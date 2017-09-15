This is to draw the attention of the local authorities to a serious problem that has been faced by residents of Gulistan-e-Jauhar for a long time. The problem is quite complex. The locality has been facing severe scarcity of water and has not been receiving normal water supply for many weeks. This is partly due to the ever increasing pressure of new colonies mushrooming in the outskirts. The water supply is being given to these new colonies by connecting the water pipelines from these colonies to the few water supply facilities. As a result the other areas get ignored.

We requested the municipal commissioner to provide a new water facility in our locality, but to no avail. The municipal authorities have quite an apathetic attitude towards providing public amenities to the people. The people have been facing severe water scarcity for many months now. It is hoped that the concerned authorities will pay attention to the severity of our plight. Residents are also requested to use water sagaciously so that a limited resource can be managed in an efficient manner.

Daniyal Imran (Karachi)