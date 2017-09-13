62.48pc pass Intermediate exam

LAHORE :Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday announced the results of Intermediate Annual Examinations 2017, according to which, 62.48 percent candidates have passed the exams.

A total of 155,122 candidates had appeared in the exams out of which 96,927 were declared successful. The overall pass percentage was higher among the girls with 69.82 while 54.07 percent boys pass the exams. However, it is pertinent to mention here that all the three top positions in the exams were bagged by boys.

A ceremony to award medals, cash prizes and certificates among the high-achievers was also held at a local hotel here on Tuesday where Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani was the chief guest.

The minister distributed gold, silver and bronze medals along with Rs20,000, Rs15,000 and Rs10,000 cash prizes among first, second and third position holders, respectively. The teachers of position holders were also awarded gold medals.

Raza Gilani while congratulating the high-achievers said youths were the real asset and hoped that they would play their role in the development and prosperity of the country. Talking to The News, the overall topper Muhammad Umer termed his success a result of his parents and teachers’ guidance and blessings of Almighty Allah. He said he would be pursuing Electrical Engineering. The third position holder Muhammad Umer Mukhtar’s father Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said his son would be pursuing medical. He said Umer also loved to study literature especially Shakespeare.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the students getting top positions in intermediate examinations of examination boards of the province. In his message of felicitation, the chief minister said the students getting positions with their abilities and hard work have made their parents and teachers proud and added that such brilliant students were our heroes who have gained top positions.

The hard work of these students was a testimony that nothing was impossible if hard work was employed and it was my conviction that one could achieve glory and honour in society with hard work, he added.

The chief minister said it was heartening that some of the students despite having fewer resources achieved top positions with their commitment, hard work and passion. He said good results of such students belonging to low-income families was commendable as the education of such students had been arranged by their parents sacrificing their needs and it was good that the students came up to the expectations of their parents.

He said the vision gained through the education helped in overcoming fanaticism and violence besides promoting societal norms of tolerance in the society. He said the parents and teachers of position-holders also deserved accolades and hoped that the topper students would achieve more successes by further improving their educational performance. It is pertinent to mention here that the three top position-holders in the BISE Lahore’s Inter Exams 2017 were students of Punjab Group of Colleges.

Overall the students of Punjab Group of Colleges have bagged 24 top positions out of 30 in Lahore Board. Similarly in rest of eight examination board of Punjab the Punjab Group of Colleges’ students have bagged maximum positions, including 24 in Gujranwala Board, 12 in Faisalabad Board, 14 in Bahawalpur Board, three in DG Khan Board, 10 in Sahiwal Board, 13 in Multan Board, 13 in Sargodha Board, 12 in Faisalabad Board and 16 in Rawalpindi Board.