Copper lowers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Melbourne/Sydney
London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper was mostly flat at $6,688 a tonne following a 3 percent fall on Friday. Shanghai copper was off more than 2 percent.
Nickel led an across-the-board decline in Chinese base metals futures on Monday, pressured by last week´s selloff in London contracts amid profit taking and a flat outlook for China´s coppe demand.
London nickel and copper were also lower, extending Friday´s hefty losses. “We´re seeing some immediate follow-through selling, some on profit taking, from late last week,” a commodities trader in Sydney said.
London nickel hit its highest in more than two years last week, boosted by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte´s anti-mining stance that was raising concerns over supply, and new demand for the metal to make electric vehicle batteries.
Comments