It was indeed something new, incredible and truly bold to hear Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif’s statement on the BRICS declaration. We must appreciate his daring stance. He has rightly said that the need of the hour is to break our false image and correct ourselves.

It is rightly said that if it does not challenge you, it would not change you. We have been suffering a lot for the last four decades because of our own. The truth is always bitter, but better.

Amir Haider Panjpir (Hayatabad)

*****

It is good to note that Pakistan rejected the BRICS declaration regarding the regional concern over the presence of militant groups in Pakistan. The sacrifices made by the country in the war on terrorism are not being recognised by the international community. Pakistan is being falsely blamed for providing safe havens to terrorists. India and the US are leading ahead in blaming Pakistan. Pakistan has clearly stated its stance that terrorism is condemnable in its all forms and that the country is not providing safe havens or harbouring terrorists. In fact, the country is a victim of terrorists and it has been fighting against all anti-state elements for the last decade. Recently, US President Donald Trump held Pakistan responsible for protecting terrorists. The statement not only invited wide condemnation from Pakistan but China also clearly rejected this statement of Trump saying that the world should acknowledge the sacrifices of Pakistan in the war on terror. Now the joint declaration by the leaders of five emerging market including Brazil, China, Russia, India and South Africa is quite alarming. Pakistan needs to be more vocal on this issue.

Nazia Jabeen (Lahore)