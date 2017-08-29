Contaminated water

This refers to the editorial, ‘Arsenic water’ (Aug 28). It is interesting to note that the piece discusses how the lack of regulation has resulted in the high levels of arsenic in groundwater. The presence of arsenic poses a great threat to the health of the people. Although various segments of society are blaming the government for this serious problem, the need of the hour is to realise that this is one of the effects of climate change. According to the Global Climate Risk Index, Pakistan ranks seventh among the countries that are negatively affected by climate change.

Water pollution and the water shortage are all part of the same problem that stems from our general attitude towards the environment. The biggest opportunity for Pakistan in this regard is CPEC. Through China’s help, the country can find out solutions to tackle climate change. The entire region has to come together if we want long-term solutions of this serious problem.

Saman Hamid (Peshawar)