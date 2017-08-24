Action ordered against illegal cattle markets

Karachi Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Khan on Wednesday issued orders seeking strict compliance with the provincial government’s decision to ban the set up of cattle markets at any spot other than the eight locations designated by authorities.

Taking strong exception to roadside sale of sacrificial animals, he said these small markets were causing frequent traffic jams and causing severe inconvenience to citizens.

“This will not be permitted under any condition. The practice also poses serious risks to public health if the animals are not adequately vaccinated,” said Khan.

Speaking about issues being faced by traders at the Super Highway cattle market, the commissioner vowed to address all problems immediately and in close coordination with relevant stakeholders.

Khan said cattle traders and potential buyers were being facilitated with due consideration towards health and safety standards. He said the committee constituted for the purpose cannot afford any sort of complacency and was, therefore, conducting regular inspections of the site as well as the cattle being brought for sale. The commissioner asserted that no cattle head was allowed on the market premises without valid medical certificates and vaccination record.