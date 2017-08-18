Eight years later

Pakistan’s status as an international cricketing pariah was consolidated in March 2009 when Sri Lanka’s national cricket team was ambushed in Lahore by armed gunmen. Though fortunately all the tourists, both players and officials of the team survived, the tragic incident resulted in several deaths and put a full stop to international cricketing action in the country. That could all change later this year after Sri Lanka, the very team that was a target of the terrorist attack, agreed to tour Pakistan for at least one Twenty20 International. The recent announcement made by the Sri Lankan cricket board is certainly heartening for Pakistan cricket fans, who have been deprived of international matches in their homeland. Though Sri Lanka’s visit to Pakistan remains subject to the security situation at that time, even the country’s decision to send its team to Lahore after what happened eight years ago is a big breakthrough. One hopes that the visit does take place without any untoward incident as it will send the right message to the rest of the cricketing world. It will once again underline the fact that cricket is alive and well in the country despite the fact that Pakistan was deserted by all other Test-playing countries at a time when it most needed their support.

Sri Lanka’s visit is expected to be preceded by a tour of a World XI which is scheduled to play a series of matches in Lahore next month. That too is a step in the right direction. Pakistan cricket has suffered because of the refusal of international teams to visit this country due to security reasons. It is now time for this drought of international action at home to end. Recently, Australian great Dean Jones took a swipe at the hypocrisy of the cricket world by saying that, while sporting events continue to happen elsewhere in the world despite terrorist attacks, teams refuse to travel to Pakistan citing safety reasons. He was spot on. You cannot have different sets of rules for different countries. Pakistan is a cricket-mad nation with a rich history in the sport. It cannot be left on the sidelines for too long. Sri Lanka has realised it. Other cricket-playing nations should follow suit by embracing rather than shunning Pakistan. After all, isn’t this what sport is all about?