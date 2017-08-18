Education matters

This is to inform the higher authorities about the persistent problem being faced by the students of various government colleges across Karachi. The absence of teachers and the mismanagement of the non-teaching staff have created a lot of problems for students. For science subjects, lab classes are essential, but there is no teacher present in the lab to assist and guide children. This has left a majority of students in a fix. This issue has resulted in the rise of private coaching centres and private colleges. Even teachers at government colleges convince students to get enrolled in private classes which are being offered by these teachers. The fee of these classes is quite high and couldn’t be afforded by a majority of students. This is main reason that many students performed miserably in the HSC examinations. Since they don’t receive proper guidance or guidelines, they lag behind other students who can afford private tuitions.

Although many students have filed complaint with regard to this issue to the concerned department, they received only broken promises and nothing constructive was done to resolve the issue. Education is important for the progress and growth of the country. In fact, the founder of the country, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, considered education as the matter of life and death for the nation. The relevant authorities must take notice of this serious issue. Proper steps should be taken to provide better education system to students.

Abdul Moid (Karachi)