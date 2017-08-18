Man arrested with hate stuff

LAHORE : A CTD team claimed to have arrested a person and seized hate material from his custody in Mianwali on Thursday.

The accused named Safdar Iqbal, affiliated with defunct organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, was arrested at Katcheri Bridge, Mianwali city, following secrete information. Provocative and hate material has been seized from his possession.

Blind man, son injured: Man and his son, both blind, suffered critical injuries when a speeding vehicle hit them from behind in the Manga Mandi police area on Thursday. A man and his son, both blind, were trying to cross a road when the incident occurred. No case was registered till the filing of this report.