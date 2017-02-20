-
No civil war, but war among states in Afghanistan, claims GhaniFebruary 20, 2017Print : Top Story
Says countries supporting terrorism must be isolated
KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has claimed that there is no civil war in Afghanistan, but the war is an unannounced war among states.
Addressing a security conference in Munich, Germany, the Afghan president said the countries supporting terrorism should be isolated.Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan and Pakistan should unite against terrorism and not to differentiate among terrorists.
“As long as we divide terrorists into good and bad terrorists, we will lose. If we do not differentiate among terrorists and mobilise our forces, we can eliminate terrorism,” Ghani said. He said we are living in an era where the order has been redefined. “Now it is up to us to make it beneficial, damaging or disastrous,” he said.