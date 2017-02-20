Says countries supporting terrorism must be isolated

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has claimed that there is no civil war in Afghanistan, but the war is an unannounced war among states.

Addressing a security conference in Munich, Germany, the Afghan president said the countries supporting terrorism should be isolated.Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan and Pakistan should unite against terrorism and not to differentiate among terrorists.

“As long as we divide terrorists into good and bad terrorists, we will lose. If we do not differentiate among terrorists and mobilise our forces, we can eliminate terrorism,” Ghani said. He said we are living in an era where the order has been redefined. “Now it is up to us to make it beneficial, damaging or disastrous,” he said.

0



0







No civil war, but war among states in Afghanistan, claims Ghani was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187607-No-civil-war-but-war-among-states-in-Afghanistan-claims-Ghani/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "No civil war, but war among states in Afghanistan, claims Ghani" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187607-No-civil-war-but-war-among-states-in-Afghanistan-claims-Ghani.