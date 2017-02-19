MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will never go back to Barcelona as their coach amid growing uncertainty about present incumbent Luis Enrique’s future.

Enrique is out of contract at the Nou Camp at the end of the season, and the chances of him leaving have increased significantly after a calamitous 4-0 defeat away to Paris St-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Guardiola says he has no intention of returning to the job he left in 2012.

“No, I will never go back to Barcelona to be coach there. My period there is gone.”

Despite their stumbles, Barcelona remain the standard bearers of world football, according to Guardiola.

“Barcelona are still the best team in the world,” said Guardiola. “It’s always a surprise because they are so, so good, but in football anything can happen.”

