Action not reaction

Pakistan is under attack again. It appears that the claims that were made earlier – that we have eliminated terrorists and terrorism from the country – were premature. Our strategy, like always, is well chalked out: whenever something happens, we react. We don’t act. This policy has caused many problems for Pakistan. We have suffered because of our incorrect reaction to the internal Afghan issues in 1979.

ISPR had issued a statement that the Torkham Border has been closed indefinitely. It has to be very clear that this is a national border and the decision has to be made at the national level. Earlier, we closed the Torkham Border for Nato supplies because of the bombing of one of our outposts there. The border had remained closed for some time, and then one day, suddenly, without any notice, it was announced that the border was open again. We hope that those people who are making the decisions know what they are trying to achieve.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad

