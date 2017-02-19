Punjab University’s Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF) celebrated the National Green Day on its premises in compliance with the prime minister’s directives to promote awareness among the students about the natural resources and perseverance of wildlife.

HCBF Principal Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar briefed the students on the consequences of climatic change and the impact of green reforms on the wellbeing of society. He stressed upon the students to devote some time to promote the idea of green Pakistan in their localities so that every corner of the country improved the atmosphere and natural resources. —Correspondent

