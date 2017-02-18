Islamabad

The Government of Japan has condemned suicide attack that caused numerous deaths and injuries on

February 16, at a shrine in Sehwan, Sindh, says a press release.

Press Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan said, “Japan is shocked and saddened by the suicide attack which caused numerous deaths and injuries on February 16, at a shrine in Sehwan, Sindh, of Pakistan. Japan expresses its condolences to the victims and the bereaved families. Japan also prays those injured for their earliest recovery”.

The statement further said no act of terrorism can be justified for whatever reason or purpose. Japan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Japan expresses solidarity to the Government of Pakistan and their people and supports efforts by the Government of Pakistan to combat terrorism.

