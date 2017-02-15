The headmasters and headmistresses who have passed the recruitment test conducted by the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA) have been assured of receiving their offer letters within a week.

Last week the Sindh chief minister had set a target of reopening 2,000 schools by the end of March and allowed the education department to recruit 6,000 teachers for making it possible.

“The recruitment must be on the basis of merit,” he ordered. “There will be no compromise on it.” He advised to carry out the recruitment through the Sukkur IBA.

On Tuesday Education & Literacy Minister Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar presided over a meeting at his office. Colleges Secretary Dr Riaz Ahmed Memon, Schools Secretary Mustafa Jamal Syed and Additional Secretary Nawaz Soho also attended the meeting.

Dahar said the chief executive had signed the summary for recruiting principals, adding that after his signature there was no cause for delaying the issuance of offer letters, which, he said, would be issued district-wise.

He also directed the relevant officers to submit the list of teacher-training institutions and added that the list should be classified according to schools and colleges.

The minister directed the colleges secretary and the colleges director general to convene a meeting with the office-bearers of the Sindh Professors & Lecturers Association and redress their valid issues.

He assured them that the education department was committed to resolving teachers’ issues and that he was always available to hear them out.

He requested them not to go on strike but to try to highlight their issues through dialogue because it was the best solution for solving any problem.

