Bhikki plant starts 385MW production

LAHORE: One of the three gas turbines, imported for 1,180 megawatts Bhikki power project, has set off electricity generation, expected to add 385MW within a few days, a statement said on Tuesday. “GE and Harbin Electric International Company Limited… achieved a major milestone with the first fire of an advanced GE 9HA gas turbine installed at the Bhikki power plant, less than 17 months after the turnkey project was first announced,” the statement said.

“The turbine can generate up to 385MW of reliable power that is expected to be distributed for residential and commercial use through the national grid within a few days after first fire.”

In 2015, Punjab government-owned Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power (Pvt.) Limited launched the combined power cycle project of 1,156MW in Bhikki, near district Sheikhupura. The project was estimated to cost $540 million. The Bhikki plant was scheduled to start simple cycle operations in February 2017, while the operations on combined cycle mode will commence from December 2017. Bhikki power project would use re-gasified liquefied natural gas – equivalent to an estimated 200 million cubic feet per day – as its primary fuel. The government awarded the project’s engineering, procurement and construction contract to Chinese Harbin Electric.

In September 2015, General Electric signed an agreement with the contractor to provide two high-efficiency gas turbines and associated equipment for the Bhikki combined cycle power plant.

“First fire of gas turbine-1 is a significant milestone towards the completion of the Bhikki project, a key initiative undertaken by the Government of Punjab to provide reliable, uninterrupted power to citizens,” a statement quoted Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif as saying.

