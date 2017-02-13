PESHAWAR: The Fata Students Organization has decided to hokd protest rallies in different tribal areas against the delay by the federal government to approve Fata reforms.

A statement by the Fata Students Organization said the first protest rally would be staged at the Hangu Press Club in Hangu on February 12. It would be followed by another protest at the Bajaur Press Club in Khar on February 14, the Parachinar Press Club in Kurram Agency on February 15 and the Kohat Press Club on February 18.

The statement asked the students to take part in these protest rallies and join the deliberation for planning the next stage of their campaign to bring Fata into the national mainstream and make it part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

