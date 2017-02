DUBAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday provisionally suspended two players under its Anti-Corruption Code as part of an ongoing investigation into an international syndicate which is believed to be attempting to corrupt the Pakistan Super League which started in Dubai on Thursday, says a PCB press release.

