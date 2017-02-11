PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has approved Rs60.84 million budget for the Kaghan Development Authority in its 5th Board of Governors meeting here.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries, commissioner Hazara and others, said a handout.The chief minister directed to rationalise the budgetary provision of the authority and replicate the Galiyat Development design for the entire Kaghan valley.

He directed the transfer of all rest houses in Kaghan and Naran to the authority and the authority should develop them on lines to compete with the private sector hotels and open them for the tourists. He also directed action against encroachments.

Pervez Khattak said that it was his commitment to replicate the Galiyat Development design for the Kaghan, Naran, Kalam, Chitral and Swat and develop these areas along tourism lines. The finance department would provide necessary funding in this regard, he assured.

The chief minister also directed to make “Spout valley” part of the Galiyat Development Authority, develop a parking on the available 42.18 kanal available land and make an agreement of public private partnership.

He ordered for the cleanliness of Naran, construction of children park in Naran and removal of encroachment irrespective of the fact whether the encroachment was of federal government, provincial government or private, etc.

Pervez Khattak directed to plan the construction of GDA complex on the available 23 kanal of land in Naran. He also directed to declare Jheel Saif-ul-Maluk as a national park. He also agreed to provide additional resources for the beautification of Naran adding that this will stabilise the financial health of the authority.

0



0







Rs60.84m budget okayed for Kaghan Development Authority was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185504-Rs6084m-budget-okayed-for-Kaghan-Development-Authority/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rs60.84m budget okayed for Kaghan Development Authority" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185504-Rs6084m-budget-okayed-for-Kaghan-Development-Authority.