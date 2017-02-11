Work on Raiwind railway station begins

Lahore

Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique will inaugurate work on railway station at Raiwind on Saturday (today).

Muslim scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil will be the chief gust of the occasion.

According to MD Farrukh Taimoor Ghalzai, the building of Raiwind railway station will be completed at a cost of Rs150 million till February 2018. Electric lamps will be installed in the second phase at Raiwind Railway Station.

MNA Afzal Khokhar and PMA Ch Gulzar will also attend the event.

Forty railway stations will be renovated, reconstructed, repaired across the country. Work has been started on Sibi, Harnai and Karachi railway stations.

Besides this, construction will be started on 12 railway stations of Sindh, 10 of Punjab, five of KP and four of Balochistan.

lauded: NESPAK Managing Director Amjad A Khan lauded the contribution of Chinese engineers and their valuable input for the Orange Line Train Project.

Speaking at a dinner in the honour of Chinese engineers associated with the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project in connection with the start of traditional Chinese New Year 2017 at Nespak House, he appreciated efforts being made by the Chinese engineers in Pakistan on various development projects.

Lahore Mayor Mubashir Javed along with Mr Wang Yun Lin, Executive Deputy General Manager, Feng Shuo, Deputy General Manager CR-NORINCO and Wen Hongzhi, Consultant Manager from the China Engineering Consultants besides almost 50 Chinese engineers along with the personnel of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority, LDA and Nespak attended the dinner.

Workshop: A one-week workshop “Transforming English Language Skills Training Programme” organised by the Virtual University in collaboration with Learning Innovation Division (LID) of Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan concluded at the university’s Lawrence Road office on Friday.

According to the organisers, the purpose of the workshop was to deal with the language issues faced by the teachers and the students of all domains teaching through the medium of English thus minimising the barriers that hindered the effective learning process.

Dr Tayyaba Tamim, Ms Shabana Ahmed, Dr Qaisera Sheikh and Dr Summaira Sarfraz were the resource persons.

On the first day of the workshop, Dr Tayyaba Tamim shed light on the attitudes of teachers towards the use of English as a language of instruction. On the second day, she talked about the students’ perceptions of the medium of instruction and discussed some useful strategies for teaching and lesson planning. On the third day, Ms Shabana Ahmed discussed how to address the students’ problems regarding readability and design motivational assignments to sharpen reading and writing skills of the students. On the fourth day, Dr Qaisera Sheikh discussed the strategies to develop oral skills for better classroom teaching and emphasised the need of practicing listening and speaking skills to improve the students’ comprehension.

