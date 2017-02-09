Print Story
Lahore
LAHORE
Shop of an expatriate Pakistani has been retrieved from the illegal occupation with the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission, (OPC) Punjab.
Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti stated that Saudi Arabia based Zulfiqar Ali lodged a complaint with OPC that his tenant had refused to vacate his shop situated at Chowk Shawala, Baghbanpura, Lahore.
The complainant said that on his demand to vacate the shop tenant was threatening his family members. Commissioner OPC told that this complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC), Lahore, which after proper persuasion, got the shop vacated and handed it over to its original owner.