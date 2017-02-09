LAHORE

The Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP) on Wednesday organised a meeting of different stakeholders.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the meeting was chaired by Dr Adnan Zafar Khan, Additional Secretary (Admin) Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. The participants included Dr Mamadou L Sakho, UNAIDS country director for Pakistan and Afghanistan, Amir Chaudry, representative of the Local Fund Agent, representatives of the National AIDS Control Programme and Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

PACP Project Director Dr Adnan Zafar gave an overview of the programme.The strategic direction of the programme had been redefined and it was now directed towards a comprehensive and integrated response to prevent transmission of the infection.“The full implementation of the PC1 will not only improve prevention, care and treatment services in the short term but also strengthen the long-term capacity of local communities and health systems to meet the future anticipated needs of the HIV-positive population of the province,” he added.

Dr Mamadou L Sakhu appreciated the work of the project director and expressed confidence in his leadership under the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. He emphasised that establishment of alliances and partnerships in health systems would strengthen government’s efforts to achieve objectives.

Asghar Satti, representing the civil society and the HIV-positive community, acknowledged the work done by the programme and appreciated the enhanced service delivery to different high-risk groups. He supported the positive engagement of the programme with people living with HIV/AIDS.

0



0







Punjab AIDS control meeting was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184955-Punjab-AIDS-control-meeting/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Punjab AIDS control meeting" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184955-Punjab-AIDS-control-meeting.